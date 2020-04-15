Mattie Thompson Belk passed away on April 11, 2020 at the age of 91.
A private burial is scheduled for Friday, April 17, 2020 in Forest Hills Cemetery.
Mrs. Belk was born in Cheraw, SC, on August 27, 1928, to the late John A. Thompson and Julia Herndon Thompson. The family moved to Rock Hill where she met Charles H. Belk (Charlie), her husband of 48 years before his passing on August 25, 1994.
Mattie was employed by Rock Hill Printing & Finishing Company (The Bleachery) for 49 years before her retirement, and was a longtime member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Johnnie Cole; and her brother, John A. Thompson, Jr. (Sonny).
She is survived by her children, Charles H. Belk, Jr. and his wife, Jan of Oklahoma City, OK, Alan Dale Belk of Rock Hill, and Elaine Belk Boyer and her husband, Terry of Estero, FL; six grandchildren and ten great- grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her Thompson family and her Belk family who all loved her dearly and her many, many friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to any of Mattie's favorite charities for rescuing animals, children in need, or military veterans' organizations.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Belk family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 15, 2020