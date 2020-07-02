1/1
Mattie Ruth (Dixon) Brooks
1951 - 2020
Mrs. Mattie Ruth Brooks, 68, of 434 E. Black St., passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center. Survivors include two sons, Charles E. Brooks and Reginald J. Brooks (Priscilla); one daughter-in-law, LySandra Watson-Brooks; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert L. Dixon (Vanessa) and Sammie L. Dixon (Glenda); two sisters, Dorothy M. Davis (Marvin) and Nancy Dixon-McMullen (Charles). Mrs. Brooks may be viewed from 9 am-1 pm, Thursday at Robinson Funeral Home. The funeral service will be private. The family will receive friends at the home.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 2, 2020.
