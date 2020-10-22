Mr. Max A. Craig, 91, of Clover, SC, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill, SC.
Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday at Oakdale Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 12585 W. Highway 55, Clover, SC, with the Rev. Matt Horne and Rev. Sam Roberson officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Mr. Craig was born June 14, 1929 in Clover, SC to the late William D. and Mildred Davidson Craig. He was the widower of Ruby Quinn Craig. Max retired from the U.S. Army after serving from Jan. 1951 - Nov. 1973 with the rank of Colonel. His service included six years in Germany, two years in Korea, attendance at the Armed Forces Staff College and an instructor at the Command & General Staff College. After retirement from the Army, Max taught at York Technical College and the Floyd D. Johnson Technology Center, and he was the Director of Maintenance of York School District No.1.
Survivors are his son Raymond A. Craig (Kate) of Charlotte, NC; brother Westley Craig (Norma) of Clover, SC; sisters Dot C. Collins of Columbia, SC and Linda C. Henry (Mack) of Clover, SC; three grandchildren Claudia Craig, Anna Craig, & William D. Craig, III of Columbia, TN; mother of grandchildren Cynthia P. Craig of Columbia, TN; and special friend Patsy Smart of Clover, SC.
Preceded in death by brothers, William D. Craig, Jr. and Hal N. Craig.
Memorials may be made to Oakdale Presbyterian Church, 12585 W. Highway 55, Clover, SC 29710 or Clover Presbyterian Church, 202 Kings Mountain Street, Clover, SC 29710.
