Maxie Hamm Brown
Mr. Maxie Hamm Brown, 78, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.

Mr. Brown was born in Clinton, SC, and the son of the late Mack Lee Brown and the late Edna Hamm Brown. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Brown Delk. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Mr. Brown started his teaching career at Northside School then transferred to Rawlinson Road Middle School where he served as Athletic Director, Teacher, and head Coach of the football, basketball, and baseball teams. He was a member of Bassmaster, JAB Hunt Club, York County Education Association- Retired, and Retired Member of the South Carolina High School League. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

A graveside service for Mr. Brown will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Tirzah ARP Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Mike Honeycutt and Rev. Donnie Delk officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.

Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, Claudia Ligon Brown; his daughter, Crystie Brown (Mitch) Walters of York, SC; his two sons, Ricky (Rebecca) Brown of Rock Hill, SC, and Robby (Michelle) Brown of Fort Mill, SC; his six grandchildren, Cam (Andrea) Walters, Jesse Brown, Kirbi Walters, Josie Brown, Jenna Brown, and Owen Brown; his two great-grandchildren, Ellie Walters and Harper Walters; and his brother in law, Donnie Delk of Bamberg, SC .

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Maxie Brown's name to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Parkway, Ste. 103, Fort Mill, SC 29715.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
