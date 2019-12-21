Mrs. Maxine Brooks Ellis, 77, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Wayne T Patrick Hospice House.
The family will receive friends 11:00 am Monday, December 23, 2019, at Sisk Memorial Baptist church and a funeral will follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will be in Unity Cemetery, Fort Mill.
A native of Clover, Mrs. Ellis was a daughter of the late Ralph Brooks and Emma Warren Brooks. She was a member of Sisk Memorial Baptist Church where she served in the nursery, kitchen, choir, Sunday School teacher, church mission trips and other ministries. She was also a member of the Pinky Marlow group (ladies group at SMBC).
Surviving are her son, Tod Ellis and his wife, Karin; a sister, Frances Broom and her husband, William; and a granddaughter, Heather Branham and her husband, Andrew; three great-granddaughters, Tallie Emma Branham, Taylor Brooke Branham, and Tinslee Grace Branham; and her beloved dog, Chachi.
Memorial donations may be made to Sisk Memorial Baptist Church, 115 Massey Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715.
Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 21, 2019