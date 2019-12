Mrs. Maxine Brooks Ellis, 77, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Wayne T Patrick Hospice House.The family will receive friends 11:00 am Monday, December 23, 2019, at Sisk Memorial Baptist church and a funeral will follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will be in Unity Cemetery, Fort Mill.A native of Clover, Mrs. Ellis was a daughter of the late Ralph Brooks and Emma Warren Brooks. She was a member of Sisk Memorial Baptist Church where she served in the nursery, kitchen, choir, Sunday School teacher, church mission trips and other ministries. She was also a member of the Pinky Marlow group (ladies group at SMBC).Surviving are her son, Tod Ellis and his wife, Karin; a sister, Frances Broom and her husband, William; and a granddaughter, Heather Branham and her husband, Andrew; three great-granddaughters, Tallie Emma Branham, Taylor Brooke Branham, and Tinslee Grace Branham; and her beloved dog, Chachi.Memorial donations may be made to Sisk Memorial Baptist Church, 115 Massey Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715.Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.