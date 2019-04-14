Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melba Jones. View Sign

Melba Glenn Jones, 87 of York passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, SC.



The funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Filbert Presbyterian Church in America with the Reverends Dave Hall and Wallace Tinsley officiating. Burial will be at Lakeview Memory Gardens on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11 AM. The family will receive friends at Filbert Presbyterian Church in America Fellowship Hall on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 5-7 PM.



Born on February 28, 1932 in York, SC, Melba was the daughter of the late Harry S. Glenn and Myrtle Carroll Glenn. She was a graduate of York High School with the class of 1950. She and John raised their family in Charlotte. They were members of Calvary Church and Melba sang in the choir. Music was a big part of Melba's life; singing with her family at the beach and other gatherings. She loved her Lord and was a strong prayer warrior leaving behind many prayer journals. After retiring, she and John returned home to York where they joined Filbert Presbyterian Church in America.



She is survived by her children; Ronnie Jones "Sissy", Wayne Jones (Susan), Jeanie Brazzell, Susan Honeycutt (Reggie), daughter in law, Anne Jones, sisters, Janet Blackwell (Gene) and Ellen Jones (Kenny), grandchildren; Glenn Jones (Amy), Chris Jones (Valerie), Kenny Brazzell Jr. (Lucy), Missy Nahrgang (Greg), Kyle Little (Jennifer), Kristi Flowe (Josh), Amy Furr (Mark), Jason Honeycutt (Stephanie), Jonathon Jones, and Emily Jones, and fifteen great grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Melba was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, John Miller Jones, sisters, Doris Smith and Aquilla Comer, brothers, Frank Glenn and Bobby Glenn, and son in law, Kenny Brazzell.



Memorials may be made to Levine Cancer Institute, 1021 Morehead Medical Dr. Charlotte, NC 28204, the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, 2275 India Hook Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29732, or to Filbert Presbyterian Church in America, 2066 Filbert Hwy., York, SC 29745.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Jones family.

