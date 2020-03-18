MeLisa M. Dover

Obituary
Ms. MeLisa (Montgomery) Dover, 51, of 3245 McFarland Road, York, SC passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Grover, NC. Born November 27, 1968 in Rock Hill, SC, she was a daughter of Terry Hawkins Houser and the late Steven Paul Montgomery.

Memorial services will be 6 pm, Thurs 3/19 at Tirzah ARP Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 pm prior to the service.

Preceding her in death is her son, Tony Preston Westmoreland.

Surviving are her daughters, Amy and Amanda Dover, and four grandchildren: Hayden, Caleb, Colby and Carter.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
