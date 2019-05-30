Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Gene Earle. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Melvin Eugene "Gene" Earle, 76, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his home in Rock Hill.



Memorial service for Mr. Earle will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, May 31, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 East White Street, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating. The family will receive friends prior the service from 1:30 pm to 2:45 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be private.



Born in Rock Hill October 3, 1942, Mr. Earle was the son of the late John Carlos Earle and the late Callie Lucille Warlick Earle. He was a life time member of York County FOP#15; a volunteer fireman with Bethesda Volunteer Fire Department and the NRA. Mr. Earle was a retired manager of the JP Stevens Industrial Plant in Rock Hill.



Mr. Earle is survived by his wife, Virginia "Judy" Amerson Earle; his sons, Jeff Connor (Donna) of Columbia, SC and Neal Sanders (Dawn) of Rock Hill; his daughter, Joyce Renee Earle Fudge of Lagrange, GA; his daughter-in-law, Becky Earle of Rock Hill; his grandchildren, Travis, JR, Michael, Brittany, Alexis, Phillip; ten great-grandchildren and multiple nephews and nieces. Mr. Earle was preceded in death by his son, Ricky Eugene Earle, his brother, Jimmy Earle, his sister, Janet Earle and his grandson, Little Gene.



