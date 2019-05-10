Melvin Grohman

Service Information
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC
29710
(803)-222-9001
Obituary
Mr. Melvin George Grohman age 88, of Clover, SC died May 7., 2019.

Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Clover SC, with the Rev. Eddie Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Interment will be in Woodside Cemetery, Clover.

Mr. Grohman was born February 21, 1931 in San Antonio, TX to the late Louie G. and Sadie Bretzke Grohman.

Survivors are his wife Brenda McCurry Burgin, step daughter Lisa Mowczan of Clover, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 825 N. Main St., Clover, SC or to Crescent Hospice, 410 S Herlong Avenue, Ste. 102. Rock Hill, SC, 29732

M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Grohman.
Published in The Herald on May 10, 2019
