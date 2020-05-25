Melvin Elijah Propst, Jr, 82, of Clover, SC, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Beersheba Cemetery with the Rev. Donald Love officiating.
Melvin was born on February 21, 1938 in Gastonia, NC. He was the son of the late Melvin E. Propst, Sr. and Ethel Johnson Propst. He was a member of New Zion United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Cook Propst, daughters, Ranny Eite (Johnny), Susan Smith (Barry), sons, Jack Propst (Tammy), Jamie Propst (Shari), sister, Carolyn Propst Black, sister in law, Gale Propst, brother in law, Joe Erwin, nine grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his first wife, Faye Hughes Propst, brother, Wayne Propst, and sister, Glenda Erwin.
In memory of Melvin E. Propst, Jr. memorials may be made to New Zion UMC, 4050 Black HWY, Smyrna, SC 29743 or to Beersheba Cemetery, PO Box 2101 York, SC 29745.
Published in The Herald on May 25, 2020