Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Ralph Roberts. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Melvin "Ralph" Roberts, 93, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his home.



Services will be held at 12 noon, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Heather Baird officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.



Mr. Roberts was born in Buffalo, SC, and the son of the late David B Roberts and the late Mae Etta Walters Roberts. In addition to his parents, Mr. Roberts was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Lee Ayers Roberts; his brothers, Archie Olin Roberts and David Roberts; his sisters, Lucille Fields, Audrey Williford, and Betty Grier; his son, Charles "Pete" Roberts; his daughter, Cathy Roberts; and his grandson, Dale Durham. He was retired from Celanese as an industrial mechanic and a member of Antioch United Methodist Church where he severed as an usher and the administrative board. Mr. Roberts was a U. S. Navy veteran serving in World War II during the Euro-African-Mid East campaign. He also served on the USS Wingfield and the USS Sway.



Mr. Roberts is survived by daughters, Diane Durham of Axtell, KS, Patricia Roberts Clark of Rock Hill, SC, Becky Roberts (Tony) White of Richburg, SC; his two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:45 am on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel.



Memorials may be made in Mr. Roberts' name to Antioch UMC, 930 West Rambo Rd, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.



Condolences may be made at

Mr. Melvin "Ralph" Roberts, 93, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his home.Services will be held at 12 noon, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Heather Baird officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.Mr. Roberts was born in Buffalo, SC, and the son of the late David B Roberts and the late Mae Etta Walters Roberts. In addition to his parents, Mr. Roberts was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Lee Ayers Roberts; his brothers, Archie Olin Roberts and David Roberts; his sisters, Lucille Fields, Audrey Williford, and Betty Grier; his son, Charles "Pete" Roberts; his daughter, Cathy Roberts; and his grandson, Dale Durham. He was retired from Celanese as an industrial mechanic and a member of Antioch United Methodist Church where he severed as an usher and the administrative board. Mr. Roberts was a U. S. Navy veteran serving in World War II during the Euro-African-Mid East campaign. He also served on the USS Wingfield and the USS Sway.Mr. Roberts is survived by daughters, Diane Durham of Axtell, KS, Patricia Roberts Clark of Rock Hill, SC, Becky Roberts (Tony) White of Richburg, SC; his two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:45 am on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel.Memorials may be made in Mr. Roberts' name to Antioch UMC, 930 West Rambo Rd, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on Dec. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close