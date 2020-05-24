Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melzetta Boyd. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melzetta T. Boyd "Mel B" 11/19/1934 - 5/19/2020 Rock Hill, SC - The home going for Melzetta (Mel B) T. Boyd is as follow: Viewing will be Tuesday May 26,2020 from 5-7pm at Parker Funeral Home Saluda St. Rock Hill SC and burial will take place on Friday May 29, 2020 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery Columbia SC at 9am. Also, during the viewing there will be only 10 people allowed to view at a time and then ten more can come and view . There will be a repast celebration at 1231 Hampshire Ave Rock Hill SC on Friday May 29 2020 at 1:30 pm, all that would like to are welcome to come.

