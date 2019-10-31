Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Meredith McCoy. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary





A memorial service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Nellie Cloninger and Rev. Thomas B. McPhail officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Trinity Center at Trinity United Methodist Church.



Mere was born on July 7, 1949 in Camden, SC. She was a daughter of the late Lloyd Truesdale and Mildred Marsh Truesdale. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was retired from York County Clerk of Court. Mere loved her family, friends, sunsets and the beach.



She is survived by her husband, John R. "Johnny" McCoy, Sr., son, Robbie McCoy, his wife, Stephanie and their children, Jackson and Eva, daughter, Becca Hughes, her husband, Shane and their children, Paul, Mac and John Harper, and sister, Carol Truesdale Henderson, her husband, Alex, and their children, E and Xan.



In memory of Mere, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, PO Box 376, York, SC 29745 or to PATH, 204 Raille Street, York, SC 29745.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the McCoy family.

Meredith "Mere" Truesdale McCoy, 70, of York, SC, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.A memorial service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Nellie Cloninger and Rev. Thomas B. McPhail officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Trinity Center at Trinity United Methodist Church.Mere was born on July 7, 1949 in Camden, SC. She was a daughter of the late Lloyd Truesdale and Mildred Marsh Truesdale. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was retired from York County Clerk of Court. Mere loved her family, friends, sunsets and the beach.She is survived by her husband, John R. "Johnny" McCoy, Sr., son, Robbie McCoy, his wife, Stephanie and their children, Jackson and Eva, daughter, Becca Hughes, her husband, Shane and their children, Paul, Mac and John Harper, and sister, Carol Truesdale Henderson, her husband, Alex, and their children, E and Xan.In memory of Mere, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, PO Box 376, York, SC 29745 or to PATH, 204 Raille Street, York, SC 29745.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the McCoy family. Published in The Herald on Oct. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close