Merilyn Bush Ridley, 94, of Rock Hill, SC beloved wife of late Charles (Charlie) B. Ridley began their love story in 1944, and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage together. Merilyn died peacefully Tuesday, March 19, 2019.



Merilyn is survived by her son Charles B. Ridley Jr, wife Jackie, and their family, and her daughter Merilyn R. Wilson, husband Gary, and their family, and a combined 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind a lifetime of relationships, friends, and caregivers in Rock Hill, SC. Merilyn spent the last 6 years of her life in Dalton, GA and leaves behind many new friends who loved and cared for her like family.



Merilyn grew up as an only child in Louisiana where at 19, she met Charlie, the blind date and dashing FBI agent who swept her off her feet. The two were married 2 short months later. They moved to Rock Hill, SC to build a new life in a new town where they started a business, raised children and grew a community that will remember her in many loving ways. Early on, she earned her BA and Masters from Winthrop and became an English teacher there for 20 years. She taught grammar to college students, but didn't stop there, as she was lovingly known throughout the family as "Grammar". We don't know when we dropped the last R, but eventually everyone just called her Gramma.



Merilyn loved studying, artwork, and traveling the world. She especially loved sharing that knowledge. She was a storyteller and historian. She created beauty. She was an avid gardener and cook, known for sharing her roses, tulips, jams and jellies. Merilyn was a community leader, actively committed to the Episcopal Church in Rock Hill, as well as many other organizations where she gave her time and many talents to the community.



Merilyn was a reverent follower of Christ, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and loyal friend. She held and passed down the family's traditions that we continue to treasure and teach.



Visitation: Dalton, GA, Thursday, March 21st - 5 to 6 pm at Love Funeral Home.



Graveside Service: Rock Hill, SC Saturday, March 23rd-3pm Laurelwood Cemetery



In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to The Episcopal Church-Our Saviour at 144 Caldwell St. Rock Hill, SC 29730, or to the . Cards for the family may be mailed to: daughter, Merilyn Wilson, 908 W Walnut Ave. Dalton, GA 30720, or her son, Charles Ridley, 34 Yacht Harbor Ct. Isle of Palms, SC 29451



Love Funeral Home, 706-278-3313.

