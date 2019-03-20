Merrill Ray Lee, Sr., 64, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merrill R. Lee Sr..
All services will be private.
Born in Presque Isle, Maine, Lee was the son of the late Leighton Stanley Lee and the late Maxine Meyers Lee. He was retired from the US Post Office with 30 of service. He was a veteran of the US Air Force.
Surviving are his two daughters, Crystal Robinson and husband Travis of Mc Connells, SC, Miranda Lee of Maine; his two sons, Merrill Lee, Jr., and Michael Lee both of Maine; his five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Published in The Herald on Mar. 20, 2019