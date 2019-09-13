Mrs. Mica Dawn Mixon Nichols, 53, died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Wilksburg Baptist Church, 3137 Pinckney Street, Chester, SC 29706, with Rev. Seth Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, September 13, 2019 at Barron Funeral Home, 133 Wylie St. Chester, SC 29706.



She was born May 04, 1966 in Rockingham, NC and was a daughter of the late Sammy Lee Mixon and Lynda Lawing Mixon. She was a graduate of Chester High School and attended York Tech. Mica was employed with 911 as a Dispatcher for Chester County for over ten years, she enjoyed drawing and painting. Spending time with her grandchildren was important to Mica and she enjoyed camping and kayaking. She was a member of Wilksburg Baptist Church.



She is survived by her husband Larry Nichols; two children, Jacob Lee Mixon-Bennett (fiancee Brittany) of Alpharetta, GA and Amanda Haven Bennett (Denzell) of Carlisle, SC; two grandchildren, Kenzie M. Everett and Askylah L. Everett both of Carlisle, SC; one brother, Sammie Lee Mixon Jr. (Tammy) of Chester, SC; one sister, Kim Mixon Mobley (Steve) , of Chester, SC; several nieces and nephews.



Memorials may be made to Friends of the Animals, P.O. Box 58, Chester, SC 29706 or C/O Christy Wilburn 587 Lakenglen Rd. Chester, SC 29706. Please designate on check who the memorial is for.

