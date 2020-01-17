Passed away on January 15, 2020. He is proceeded in death by his Parents Grady and Geraldine Beard and Four Brothers. He leaves loving memories with his son Michael Beard Jr. two daughters Farrah Dulin and Madilyn Beard Five grandchildren Blake, Kenny, Levi, Lane, Tucker, four sisters and one brother. Memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday January 19, 2020 Gloryland Baptist Church 2785 Legend Rd. Smyrna, SC. Services provided by Faith Funeral Service York, SC
Published in The Herald on Jan. 17, 2020