Mr. Michael Choates was born on December 16, 1959 in York County South Carolina to the late Lewis and Marjorie McGill Choates. He departed this life peacefully on July 7, 2020 at Magnolia Hospice in Riverdale, Georgia.



He was a 1978 graduate of Clover High School, where he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball. Michael worked as a truck driver with Valley Proteins, Inc. in Gastonia, North Carolina for over 25 years until his health declined in March 2019. At that time, he moved to Georgia and was cared for by his daughter and son-in-law until his death.



Michael was an amazing Papa and loved his granddaughters more than anything! They were his pride and joy! He loved to take them to the movies, out to different restaurants, and to visit and meet his extended family and friends. Michael was a great cook and loved to grill and eat good food! He was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan and never missed a game! Everyone that knew him knew how much he loved his team! He was beyond excited when he was able to attend a Dallas Cowboys game with his nephews at the new AT&T Stadium in Dallas! He was once again thrilled when he was able to attend a Dallas Cowboys game with his daughter at the new Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta!



Michael is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kenyatta and Derrick Walker; his son, De'Angelo Choates; his granddaughters, Kennedi Denise Walker, Kendall Dai Walker, and Milayah Desiree Choates; His nephews that he loved like his own, Marcus Phillips, Stellie Jackson, Austin Jackson, and Trevis Choates; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.



Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York, SC, with interment to immediately follow.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Friday, July 10th at the funeral home.



