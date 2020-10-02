1/1
Michael Dowell
1961 - 2020
Michael Fred Dowell, 59, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Atrium-Pineville.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. Terry Wingate officiating.

Born in Wayne, NJ, Mike was the son of the late Harry E. Dowell and Demetra Kriston Dowell of Rock Hill. He worked in maintenance for Atrium Healthcare in Pineville, NC. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed boating, camping and fishing. He was a volunteer fireman in Highland Lake, NY. He also enjoyed woodworking, and was a prankster that brought love and joy to others. He was very involved with the schools and his children. He attended Cornerstone Methodist Church.

Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Josie F. Dowell; his children, Erika L. (Adam) Jones of Charlotte, NC, Andrew (Catherine) Durstewitz of Davidson, NC and Julia Dowell of Rock Hill, SC; three grandchildren, Andres Durstewitz, Amelia Durstewitz, Charles Jones; his brother, William Dowell of Jacksonville, FL; and his sister, Diane Butler of NY.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm-6:30 pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mike's name to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Heart Unit, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
