Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Michael George (Mike) Mott, Sr., 71, of Sand Dunes Resort, died suddenly on February 20, 2019. Mike was born in Norfolk, VA, the youngest child of the late George W. Mott, Jr. and Eunice (West) Mott.



A graduate of Old Dominion University and past President of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity, Gamma Tau chapter, Mike retired from PENTA Engineering in 2017, having spent over 40 years in the Charlotte-area Engineering community as a Professional Electrical Engineer (PE) licensed in multiple states. Mike loved the beach, fishing, going to the gym, improving his golf game, supporting the Carolina Panthers and was a dedicated friend to many.



Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Jennysue D. Mott of the home, son, Michael G. (Patti) Mott, Jr., granddaughters, Madison A. Mott and Morgan A. Mott, all of Blackstock, SC, sister, Judy M. Taylor (Robert) of Rockville, MD, and an abundance of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, Phi Tau fraternity brothers and good friends. Special thanks to Terri Olson, Maire Fontes and the McMillan-Small Funeral Home & Crematory for their help and support during this difficult time.



A Celebration of Life will be celebrated on March 16, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at The Clebourne House, 138 Clebourne St, Fort Mill, SC 29715.



Memorial donations may be made to the (



"To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die." We'll miss you, Mike!

Michael George (Mike) Mott, Sr., 71, of Sand Dunes Resort, died suddenly on February 20, 2019. Mike was born in Norfolk, VA, the youngest child of the late George W. Mott, Jr. and Eunice (West) Mott.A graduate of Old Dominion University and past President of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity, Gamma Tau chapter, Mike retired from PENTA Engineering in 2017, having spent over 40 years in the Charlotte-area Engineering community as a Professional Electrical Engineer (PE) licensed in multiple states. Mike loved the beach, fishing, going to the gym, improving his golf game, supporting the Carolina Panthers and was a dedicated friend to many.Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Jennysue D. Mott of the home, son, Michael G. (Patti) Mott, Jr., granddaughters, Madison A. Mott and Morgan A. Mott, all of Blackstock, SC, sister, Judy M. Taylor (Robert) of Rockville, MD, and an abundance of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, Phi Tau fraternity brothers and good friends. Special thanks to Terri Olson, Maire Fontes and the McMillan-Small Funeral Home & Crematory for their help and support during this difficult time.A Celebration of Life will be celebrated on March 16, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at The Clebourne House, 138 Clebourne St, Fort Mill, SC 29715.Memorial donations may be made to the ( donatenow.heart.org/ ) or the s Project ( WoundedWarriorProject.org )."To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die." We'll miss you, Mike! Funeral Home McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory

910 67th Ave North

Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506

843-449-3396 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.