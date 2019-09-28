Michael G. Simmons was born in Greenwood, South Carolina on July 27, 1946, the son of the late Earle C. Simmons and Francis Ellis Simmons. He was educated in the Greenwood public schools and received a degree in chemistry from Erskine College in 1968. Michael was employed in various technical positions at J.P. Stevens and Springs Industries from 1968 until his retirement in 2001. He was a member of the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists and of Park Road Baptist Church (Charlotte, N.C.) where he served as deacon and committee chair. He served on and chaired the York County Library Board of Trustees. He was the last member of his immediate family. There will be a funeral service and memorial service for Michael. His funeral service will be at Park Road Baptist Church, 3900 Park Road, Charlotte, N.C. at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 30. His memorial service will be held at Park Pointe Village, 3025 Chesbrough Blvd, Rock Hill, S.C. on Tuesday, October 15 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Park Road Baptist Church, 3900 Park Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28209 or The Samaritan Fund, Park Pointe Village, 3025 Chesbrough Blvd., Rock Hill, S.C. 29732.

