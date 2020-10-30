Mr. Michael J. Pouliot, Sr., 64, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his residence.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Ron Avant officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:30-3:00 pm at the funeral home.
Mr. Pouliot was a native of Syracuse, NY and the son of the late Harvey Leandre and Theresa Mary Vadnais Pouliot. He loved his job as a plumber with P.C. Jackson, Charlotte, NC and attended North Rock Hill Church. He enjoyed carpentry, playing golf, classic cars and antiques.
He is survived by his loving wife, Shelley Daugherty Pouliot of the home; son, Michael J. Pouliot, Jr. of Rock Hill and his daughter, Brooke M. Pouliot (Ralph) of Great Falls, SC; his brothers, Paul Pouliot of Homer, NY; and Steve Pouliot of Syracuse, NY; his sisters, Lisa Micheletti and Shirley Morales both of Syracuse, NY; his mother-in-law, Connie Daugherty; sister-in-law, Jackie Hulbert (Scott); brother-in-law, Jeff Daugherty (Karen) all of Marathon, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and one great-niece. He was preceded in death by his brother, Peter Pouliot and his father-in-law, Dennis Daugherty.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Pouliot's name to the American Heart Association
, 222 S. Church St., Charlotte, NC 28202.
