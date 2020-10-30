1/1
Michael J. Pouliot Sr.
Mr. Michael J. Pouliot, Sr., 64, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Ron Avant officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:30-3:00 pm at the funeral home.

Mr. Pouliot was a native of Syracuse, NY and the son of the late Harvey Leandre and Theresa Mary Vadnais Pouliot. He loved his job as a plumber with P.C. Jackson, Charlotte, NC and attended North Rock Hill Church. He enjoyed carpentry, playing golf, classic cars and antiques.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shelley Daugherty Pouliot of the home; son, Michael J. Pouliot, Jr. of Rock Hill and his daughter, Brooke M. Pouliot (Ralph) of Great Falls, SC; his brothers, Paul Pouliot of Homer, NY; and Steve Pouliot of Syracuse, NY; his sisters, Lisa Micheletti and Shirley Morales both of Syracuse, NY; his mother-in-law, Connie Daugherty; sister-in-law, Jackie Hulbert (Scott); brother-in-law, Jeff Daugherty (Karen) all of Marathon, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and one great-niece. He was preceded in death by his brother, Peter Pouliot and his father-in-law, Dennis Daugherty.

Memorials may be made in Mr. Pouliot's name to the American Heart Association, 222 S. Church St., Charlotte, NC 28202.

Condolences may be made to the Pouliot family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
01:30 - 03:00 PM
Greene Funeral Home
NOV
1
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Greene Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
October 29, 2020
Love you Dad/Grandpa
Allison Haines
Daughter
