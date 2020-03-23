Mr. Michael Kevin Burgess, 50, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his home.



Mr. Burgess was born in Norwalk, CA, and was the son of the Richard N Burgess and Donna Buchholz Kimberley of York, SC. He loved to travel and attend concerts with Kristin and meet new friends. He was the founder of Carnival of Knowledge Trivia which was his trivia company. He wrote and produced two community plays, Love Hurts and Loaded, in California.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Burgess is survived by the love of his life, Kristin Malone; his brothers, Randall Burgess and husband, Danny McKinney of Dallas, TX; his sister, Noelle Miles and husband, Mike of York, SC; his nieces, Amanda Newton; his nephews, Matthew Newton and Ryan Miles; and his Hawkins family cousins.

