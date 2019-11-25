Mr. Michael F. McCallister, 70, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. Donald Mitchelson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. McCallister was the son of the late Carl Arthur McCallister and the late Frances Buchanan McCallister. He was also preceded in death by his brother, David McCallister; and his sister, Wanda Coleman. He was a US Army veteran serving in the 101st Airborne Division serving 14 months in Vietnam. He received a Bronze Star and other accommodations. He was retired from Duke Energy with 47 years of service and was currently a safety consultant with Killingsworth. He enjoyed family travels and sang in a quartet when he was in high school.
Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Janet Quinton McCallister; his daughter, Sonya (Kevin) Price of Edgemoor; four sisters, Judy (Jim) Herman of Lawrenceville, GA, Kelly (Willie) Honeycutt of Waldorf, MD, Leah McCallister of York and Laura Lowder of Fort Mill; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. McCallister's name to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
