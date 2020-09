Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Lee McCaston CATAWBA, SC - Michael Lee McCaston of Catawba, SC passed away on August 11, 2020, in Tazewell, VA. He was born in Rock Hill, SC on June 28, 1980, to Willie Lee McCaston and Bessie Brakefield McCaston. He is survived by his parents and two daughters, Briana Leigh McCaston and Lilly Rain McCaston.



