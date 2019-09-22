Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Murnane. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael J. Murnane ROCK HILL - Michael J. Murnane, 74, passed away on Monday, September 9 at his home in Rock Hill surrounded by both his sons and wife. Memorial services will be at St. Anne Church, 1694 Bird St., Rock Hill SC 29730 at 5:00 pm on Friday, September 27. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, September 28 at Infinity Ballroom, 4038 Old Pineville Road, Charlotte, NC 28217 from 4 to 7 pm. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, Mike was the son of the late Thomas Murnane and Sonja Schlee Murnane (Westfall). He was also preceded in death by his sister Katherine Murnane and brothers Timothy and Kevin Murnane. Michael graduated from Indiana University and Southern Illinois University with degrees in education and health management. He was employed at St. Mary's Hospital, Green Bay, WI, as Director of Education from 1986 until his retirement in 2001. He moved to Cortland, NY and then to Rock Hill where he volunteered at the Soup Kitchen, was appointed to several city of Rock Hill committees, and served on the Keep York County Beautiful committee. He served in the army full time enlisted and in the reserves, including Desert Storm, for a total of 33 years retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Michael is survived by his wife of 51 years, Yvonne Murnane; his sons MacShane Murnane (Cleo), Los Angeles; Riley Murnane, Rock Hill, and three adorable grandchildren, Emerson, Lake and Rowan, Los Angeles. He also leaves behind two loving sisters and four loving brothers, all living across the United States and in Canada. Memorials can be made to any No-Kill animal shelter in honor of MIke's affection for dogs and cats; or to s, to honor those men and women he proudly served with in the army.

