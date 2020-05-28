Michael Patrick David O'Donnell passed away May 25th, 2020.
Patrick was the son of Michael (Dawn) O'Donnell of Rock Hill, SC and Pam Norkett of Charleston and John Norkett of Charleston, SC. He is the grandson of Chuck Bumgardner, Pat and Dora 'Donnell, and Faye Sutton.
He is survived by his fiance, Jennifer and their children: Brooklynn, Kian, and Callum, his sisters Kathryn, Brianna, and Abigail, and his niece Zoey.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Terry Bumgardner and Harold Sutton.
Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on May 28, 2020