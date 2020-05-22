Michael Eugene Sanders, Sr, 64, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Memorial Service will be private at Lakewood Baptist Church, with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating. Burial will be private family at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Sanders was the son of Sarah Hargett Nalley and the late Lester James Sanders. He was also preceded in death by a son, Maeson James Hinson. He was a loving, kind, caring and compassionate son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. In his younger years, Mike loved playing softball, later in his life he loved spending time doing lawncare and helping others.
Mr. Sanders is survived by his wife, Deborah C. Sanders; his son, Michael E (Kelly) Sanders Jr. of Fort Mill; his daughter, LaShawn (Wade) McCormick of Rock Hill; his grandson, Michael E. "Tre" Sanders, III; his three granddaughters, Sterlyn Ann Sanders, Hailey McCormick and Jordan Elizabeth Sanders; his sister, Shirley Jean Sanders of Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a difference in someone's life in memory of Mike Sanders, Sr. name to NAMI National Alliance of Mental Illness, Piedmont Tri County, PO Box 3626, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Published in The Herald on May 22, 2020