Michael Stanley Alberts, 58, of Lake Wylie, SC passed away on Sunday Aug 11, 2019 at his home. Mike was born Dec 2, 1960 to Francis John Alberts and Janet Barfield Alberts in Fort Bragg, NC. Mike grew up in Fort Mill where he spent his childhood terrorizing his mother with reptiles and the usual boyhood mischief with his cousin Rocky and best friend Jimmy. Mike was well loved by his daughters, Kaley and Mattison. He counted them as his greatest blessing and achievement in life. Mike was recently married to his sweetheart of 3 years, Renea. Mike attended the College of Charleston where he was a brother in the Sigma Nu fraternity and met his other best friends, Lea and Jack. He owned Alberts Painting Company and spent over 30 years as a professional painting contractor. He was a true artist in his craft. Mike enjoyed playing games, boating, fishing, and taking snow skiing trips all over North America.
Mike is survived by his wife Renea Alberts; daughters Kaley Alberts and Mattison Alberts; granddaughter Stormy Rippy; mother Janet Alberts Small; brother Chris Wilson; and many special aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Francis John Alberts; stepfather, Kenneth Small; grandparents, John and Mary Alberts, Garley Barfield, and Juanita Barfield Knight.
A visitation will be held on Saturday Aug 17 from 2-4 pm at 279 Garnet Court, Fort Mill, SC. A private memorial service will be held for the family following the visitation.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald on Aug. 15, 2019