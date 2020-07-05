1/1
Michael Steven Ritchie
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Michael Steven Ritchie, 72, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Providence Health in Columbia, SC. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Monday July 6, 2020 at Chester Memorial Gardens with Rev. Clint Davis officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside. Mr. Ritchie was born November 15, 1947 in Chester County, SC and was a son of the late Robert Brown Ritchie and Mildred Parker Ritchie. He was a 1965 graduate of Chester High School and a graduate of Spartanburg Methodist College and attended Georgia Southern State in Statesboro, GA. He was owner operator of Piedmont Auto Parts, NAPA. Mr. Ritchie was an avid Clemson Fan and loyal sponsor to IPTAY. He was a charter member of Coach Road Hunting Club and a cattle farmer. Mike was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and father-in- law. Mr. Ritchie was a member of Chester ARP Church. He is survived by his wife of over 45 years, Emilie Deaton Ritchie; three children, Susanne Ritchie Willard (Anthony) of Rock Hill, SC, Melissa Ritchie Herring (Brad) of Cary, N.C. and Robert Michael Ritchie, of Chester, SC; three grandchildren, Ellis Tate Herring and Anna Todd Herring both of Cary, NC and Kathryn Emilia Willard, of Rock Hill, SC; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Shelia Ritchie Stowe. Memorials may be made to Chester ARP Church "Missions", PO Box 174, Chester, SC 29706. Online condolence may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barron Funeral Home
133 Wylie Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2119
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved