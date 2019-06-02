It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Virgil Stockman, aged 52. He was a resident of York, SC. He died while on a fishing trip in Key West, Florida on Saturday, May 25th.
He is survived by his wife, Amy, his mother Ruby, his children Joshua, Eric, and Hunter, and his siblings, Matthew, Chance, and Blair.
He was a talented draftsman who helped design many homes in the Charlotte area. He was a beloved son, husband, father, brother, and friend. He will be sorely missed.
The family will receive friends at the home on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
A memorial service will be held in the family's hometown of Barnwell, SC on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald on June 2, 2019