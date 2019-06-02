Michael Stockman (1966 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Stockman.
Service Information
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC
29745
(803)-684-1880
Obituary
Send Flowers

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Virgil Stockman, aged 52. He was a resident of York, SC. He died while on a fishing trip in Key West, Florida on Saturday, May 25th.

He is survived by his wife, Amy, his mother Ruby, his children Joshua, Eric, and Hunter, and his siblings, Matthew, Chance, and Blair.

He was a talented draftsman who helped design many homes in the Charlotte area. He was a beloved son, husband, father, brother, and friend. He will be sorely missed.

The family will receive friends at the home on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

A memorial service will be held in the family's hometown of Barnwell, SC on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald on June 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.