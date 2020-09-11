Michael Todd Thompson, 52, of 3274 Sawmill Road, passed away Tuesday, September 8th, 2020, at his residence.
Born in York, he was the son of Sulene Wellmon Nelson and the late Olin Thompson. Mr. Thompson worked in construction.
Mr. Thompson is survived by three sons, Ryan Thompson, Justin Thompson, and Eric Thompson and two brothers, Joe Thomas and Willard Thomas.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11th, 2020, from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at 3274 Sawmill Road, Hickory Grove.
The family will be at the residence.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com
.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Thompson family.