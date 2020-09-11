1/
Michael Todd Thompson
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Todd Thompson, 52, of 3274 Sawmill Road, passed away Tuesday, September 8th, 2020, at his residence.

Born in York, he was the son of Sulene Wellmon Nelson and the late Olin Thompson. Mr. Thompson worked in construction.

Mr. Thompson is survived by three sons, Ryan Thompson, Justin Thompson, and Eric Thompson and two brothers, Joe Thomas and Willard Thomas.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11th, 2020, from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at 3274 Sawmill Road, Hickory Grove.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Thompson family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864) 839-2334
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved