- Michael William Barnes, 63, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
The service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Woodland United Methodist Church, 801 North Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Reverend Michael Leonhardt officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery. Visitation with family and friends will be at the church from 12:30 to 1:45 pm.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mr. Barnes was the son of the late John Thomas Barnes and the late Alma Reid Barnes. Mr. Barnes was employed with Airgas/ Air Liquide Company with 36 years of service. He was a veteran of the US Navy and a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Kristin Moore Barnes of the home; two brothers, John Reid (Eloise) Barnes of Fort Mill, SC, Tommy (Carol) Barnes of Shelby, NC; his sister, Carole (Paul) Gerhart of Rock Hill, SC; his eight nephews and two nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Barnes name to Woodland United Methodist Church, 801 N. Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732; Westview Baptist Church, 500 Melody Lane, Shelby, NC 28152 or , 1901 Brunswick Ave. Suite 100, Charlotte, NC, 28207.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 11, 2019