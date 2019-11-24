Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael W. Wright. View Sign Service Information Wright Funeral Home 301 E Liberty St York , SC 29745 (803)-684-4781 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Wright Funeral Home Funeral service 1:00 PM Wesley United Methodist Church York , SC Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Wylie Wright (Mike) 64, of York, SC died early Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Westminster Health and Rehabilitation Center in Rock Hill, SC. He was born September 16, 1955 in York, SC to Isaac N. "Fine" Wright, Owner and Funeral Director of Wright Funeral Home and Katherine Few Wright, originally of Albany, GA, who became a long time Home Economics teacher in Clover, SC.



Mike inherited a love of music from his parents who enjoyed listening to and performing music throughout their children's lives. Often Mike was seen carrying his bass guitar to various music venues in case there was an opportunity to sit in and jam with fellow musicians.



Mike attended Johnson C.



As a talented musician, author, and Duke Power employee who loved his family and all walks of life, he was reciprocally much loved by everyone who got to know him. He enjoyed playing and listening to music, attending live performances of his favorite artists such as Al Jarreau, Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson, and was a die hard Oakland Raiders fan. His published monograph, "Funeral Home Man Boy," a chronicle of father/son experiences that shaped his world view.



Mike lived in Charlotte, NC until his retirement, when he then returned to York to help his brother, the late Isaac N. Wright, Jr., in the operation of Wright Funeral Home. He was a dedicated worker who helped in the implementation of services provided by Wright Funeral Home. His presence will be sorely missed.



Mike is survived by three siblings, Roberta Y. Wright, Esq. of Silver Spring, Maryland, Richard O. Wright, MD (Denise) of Norfolk, Virginia, and Katherine Wright Davis (Clarence) of Columbia, South Carolina, 4 nephews, 5 nieces, and a host of other family members and friends. Quite apart from his siblings, Mike enjoyed and maintained an enduring kinship with first cousin James "Jimboy" Williams and family. Theirs was a special bond, sealed with scratch-offs and delicious food.Everyone reading this obituary is a part of Mike's family because that was God's plan for him. He was truly blessed by being a good soul who is now back with the Father and all who loved him - FOREVER.



Special thanks are extended to the oncology staff at Piedmont Medical Center and to the staff at Westminster Health and Rehabilitation Center for the services provided to our loved one.



Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church in York, SC. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens in York.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, Sunday, November 24th at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made In Loving Memory of Michael Wright to Wesley United Methodist Church, 110 West Jefferson Street, York, SC or his beloved Johnson C. Smith University, Rho Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Endowment Scholarship, 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216.

Michael Wylie Wright (Mike) 64, of York, SC died early Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Westminster Health and Rehabilitation Center in Rock Hill, SC. He was born September 16, 1955 in York, SC to Isaac N. "Fine" Wright, Owner and Funeral Director of Wright Funeral Home and Katherine Few Wright, originally of Albany, GA, who became a long time Home Economics teacher in Clover, SC.Mike inherited a love of music from his parents who enjoyed listening to and performing music throughout their children's lives. Often Mike was seen carrying his bass guitar to various music venues in case there was an opportunity to sit in and jam with fellow musicians.Mike attended Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, NC where he pledged "Q" (Rho Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity) and later graduated from Winthrop University. He maintained an enduring relationship with his fraternity brothers, particularly Isaac Applewhite, Kenny Locke, and Gary 'Plus' Williams until his death. Mike later met and married the love of his life, the late Darragh Armstrong.As a talented musician, author, and Duke Power employee who loved his family and all walks of life, he was reciprocally much loved by everyone who got to know him. He enjoyed playing and listening to music, attending live performances of his favorite artists such as Al Jarreau, Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson, and was a die hard Oakland Raiders fan. His published monograph, "Funeral Home Man Boy," a chronicle of father/son experiences that shaped his world view.Mike lived in Charlotte, NC until his retirement, when he then returned to York to help his brother, the late Isaac N. Wright, Jr., in the operation of Wright Funeral Home. He was a dedicated worker who helped in the implementation of services provided by Wright Funeral Home. His presence will be sorely missed.Mike is survived by three siblings, Roberta Y. Wright, Esq. of Silver Spring, Maryland, Richard O. Wright, MD (Denise) of Norfolk, Virginia, and Katherine Wright Davis (Clarence) of Columbia, South Carolina, 4 nephews, 5 nieces, and a host of other family members and friends. Quite apart from his siblings, Mike enjoyed and maintained an enduring kinship with first cousin James "Jimboy" Williams and family. Theirs was a special bond, sealed with scratch-offs and delicious food.Everyone reading this obituary is a part of Mike's family because that was God's plan for him. He was truly blessed by being a good soul who is now back with the Father and all who loved him - FOREVER.Special thanks are extended to the oncology staff at Piedmont Medical Center and to the staff at Westminster Health and Rehabilitation Center for the services provided to our loved one.Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church in York, SC. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens in York.The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, Sunday, November 24th at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made In Loving Memory of Michael Wright to Wesley United Methodist Church, 110 West Jefferson Street, York, SC or his beloved Johnson C. Smith University, Rho Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Endowment Scholarship, 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216. Published in The Herald on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close