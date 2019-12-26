Michael James Watkins, 53, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 as a result of an auto accident.
Graveside service for Michael will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Hopewell Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Neely Creek Road, Rock Hill with Rev. Jason Anderson officiating.
Born May 13, 1966 in Lancaster, SC, Michael was the son of Lawrence Edward Watkins of Rock Hill and Susan Hicks Ezzell of Lancaster, SC. He was a graduate of Rock Hill High School.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his children, daughter, Alice Maragret Watkins and son, Henry George Watkins both of England; his four brothers, Charles Henry Watkins of Chester, SC, Edward "Ed" Watkins, III, Mark Evans Watkins, Jason Christopher Watkins all three of Rock Hill, SC; many nephews and nieces.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 26, 2019