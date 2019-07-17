Mr. Michael Wayne Bailey, Sr., 80, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Hospice and Community Care in Rock Hill. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Great Falls with Rev. Roger Shuford officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 20, at First Baptist Church.
Mr. Bailey was born May 21, 1939, in Great Falls, SC and was a son of the late Elbert Daniel Bailey and Christine Curlee Bailey. He was a graduate of the schools of Chester County and attended York Tech. Mr. Bailey was retired from Bowater. He was a true outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing and trout fishing in the NC mountains. He loved his family and especially those grandchildren and his old dog "Fred". Mr. Bailey was a member of First Baptist Church.
He is survived by three sons, Michael Bailey (Angela) , Christopher Bailey (Kim) and Russell Bailey (Tammy) all of Fort Lawn; five grandchildren, Andrea, Joshua, Christin, Katelyn and Sydney; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Bailey was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Tuttle Bailey and a brother, Don Bailey.
Memorials may be made to ALS Association Gift Processing Center, P. O. Box 605, Albert Lea, MN 56007 (www.alsa.org/donate) or to , c/o Christy Wilburn, 587 Lakenglen Rd., Chester, SC 29706 (designate on check who the memorial is for).
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald on July 17, 2019