Mr. Michael Wayne Bailey, Sr., 80, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Hospice and Community Care in Rock Hill. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Great Falls with Rev. Roger Shuford officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 20, at First Baptist Church.Mr. Bailey was born May 21, 1939, in Great Falls, SC and was a son of the late Elbert Daniel Bailey and Christine Curlee Bailey. He was a graduate of the schools of Chester County and attended York Tech. Mr. Bailey was retired from Bowater. He was a true outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing and trout fishing in the NC mountains. He loved his family and especially those grandchildren and his old dog "Fred". Mr. Bailey was a member of First Baptist Church.He is survived by three sons, Michael Bailey (Angela) , Christopher Bailey (Kim) and Russell Bailey (Tammy) all of Fort Lawn; five grandchildren, Andrea, Joshua, Christin, Katelyn and Sydney; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Bailey was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Tuttle Bailey and a brother, Don Bailey.Memorials may be made to ALS Association Gift Processing Center, P. O. Box 605, Albert Lea, MN 56007 ( www.alsa.org/donate ) or to , c/o Christy Wilburn, 587 Lakenglen Rd., Chester, SC 29706 (designate on check who the memorial is for).Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.com