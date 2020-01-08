Mrs. Michele M. Iovanna, 69, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
A memorial mass will be held at 1pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Saint Anne Catholic Church, with Father Joseph Pearce officiating.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Mrs. Iovanna was the daughter of the late Thomas B. Mugele and the late Dorothy Flowers Mugele. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Iovanna; and her sister, Patricia Biggs. She was a retired preschool teacher at the Episcopal Day School. She enjoyed flower gardening, baking and planning social events for family and friends. She was a member of Saint Anne Catholic Church.
Surviving are her son, Paul N. (Emily) Iovanna of Rock Hill; her daughter, Katie (Jason) Williamson of the home; her grandchildren, Sarah, Jude, Asher, Liam, Finn, Max and Peter; and her sisters, Kathleen (Tim) Fricano of Florence, SC and Beth (Stan) Stewart of Indian Trail, NC.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Iovanna's name to Saint Anne Catholic Church, Building Fund, 1694 Bird St., Rock Hill, SC, 29730 or to Crescent Hospice, 410 S. Herlong, Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Iovanna family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 8, 2020