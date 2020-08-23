Ms. Mildred L. "Mickey" Deese, 86, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the home of her sister, Priscilla, after a long battle with dementia.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park on Cherry Road.
Born November 5, 1933 in Chester, Ms. Deese was the daughter of the late Lester J. Sanders, Sr. and the late Lois Parker Hatcher. She was also preceded in death by her beloved sons, Douglas James Deese and Frank Keith Deese; two brothers, Lester Sanders, Jr. and Tony Morris Sanders; and her sister, Dorothy Ann Patrick.
Although Mickey was born in Chester, she moved and lived in Rock Hill with her family through the years. For those of us who knew Mickey, knew she loved to rock in any rocking chair or swing. She loved to pull pranks on people and always had the sweetest smile.
Mickey loved God and always had a strong faith in Him. Today Mickey is made whole again and is in the presence of her God. Our hearts are broken but her heart is full because she is finally at home with her boys that she had longed to see for years. What a reunion that must have been!
Surviving are two sisters, Christine Sanders Brunet and Priscilla Joyce (Gary) Capitan; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
The family would like to express appreciation to Wendy Price, her niece, for all the love and dedication she has shown Mickey over the years. We also would like to thank Providence Care for the love and support they have shown to Mickey over the past few months.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ms. Deese's name to Providence Care Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Pkwy, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or the Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Park Road, Ste 250, Charlotte, NC, 28209.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Deese family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.