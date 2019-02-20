Mickey George Outen, 66, formerly of Rock Hill, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of February 15, 2019 in the home he shared with his son and daughter-in-law. Mickey was born on October 30, 1952 in Rock Hill, S.C. He was a very passionate mechanic and enjoyed working at and owning a small engine repair shop for 7 years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucy Massey and Johnny Outen; stepparents, Buddy Massey and Jesse Outen. Survivors include 4 children; 19 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter, Chevy Koda O'Connor; and 3 brothers. Arrangements will be private.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 20, 2019