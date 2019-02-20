Mickey George Outen

Mickey George Outen, 66, formerly of Rock Hill, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of February 15, 2019 in the home he shared with his son and daughter-in-law. Mickey was born on October 30, 1952 in Rock Hill, S.C. He was a very passionate mechanic and enjoyed working at and owning a small engine repair shop for 7 years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucy Massey and Johnny Outen; stepparents, Buddy Massey and Jesse Outen. Survivors include 4 children; 19 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter, Chevy Koda O'Connor; and 3 brothers. Arrangements will be private.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
