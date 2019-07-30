Mr. Mickey Ray Stephens, 55, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Chester Memorial Gardens with Rev. Keith Hinson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM Wednesday, July 31, at Barron Funeral Home, 133 Wylie St., Chester, SC.
Mr. Stephens was born September 20, 1963 in Hammond, Indiana. He was a graduate of Chester High School and was a millwright working in industrial construction. Mickey was an avid Clemson fan and loved fishing, camping and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Tamba Lipford Stephens; two sons, Mickey Ray Stephens, Jr. (Crystal) of Rock Hill and Blake Stephens (Brittany Darby) of Chester; one stepson, Tim Copeland of Rock Hill; four grandchildren, Avery Whitesides, Blayden Whitesides, Rhylei Stephens and Sailor Stephens; his mother and stepfather, Louise and Roy Reece of Chester; three sisters, Connie Clayton (Bobby) of Chester, Brenda Stephens of Chester and Gale Jent (Al) of Camden; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Stephens was preceded in death by his father, Meskle Stephens.
Memorials may be made to Rock Hill Fire Museum, 214 S. Elizabeth lane, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Published in The Herald on July 30, 2019