Michael Ford Barnett, 61, of Clover, SC, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill, SC.
A celebration of life service will be held in the Spring.
Mike was born September 9, 1957 in Fort Bragg, NC to the late John Glenn and Julia Ester Ford Barnett.
Survivors are his brother John G. Barnett, II of Clover, SC; nephews Tyler Horne & Christopher Horne of Virginia.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Barnett.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 14, 2019