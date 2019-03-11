Mr. Michael Eugene Hartman, 74, of Clover, SC, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at home.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 5pm until 7pm at the Clover A.R.P. Church
Fellowship Hall, 127 Kings Mountain St., Clover, SC.
Mr. Hartman was born September 8, 1944 to the late Hillard Eugene and Martha Jane Stewart Hartman.
Mike had retired as an automobile mechanic.
Survivors are his wife Gail Neelands Hartman of the home, daughter, Hope H. Stinnett (Chad) of Clover, son, Shane Hartman (Tamara) of Clover and three grandchildren, Kendall, Wesley, and Gracie Stinnett.
Memorials may be made to Clover A.R.P. Church Builders Fund, 127 Kings Mtn. St., Clover, SC 29710, York County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 4975 CRS, Rock Hill, SC 29732, or
Providence Care Hospice, 1736 Old York Rd., York, SC 29745.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Hartman.
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
Published in The Herald on Mar. 11, 2019