George "Mike" Michael Harris, 64, of Clover, SC, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.



The funeral service will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home with the Rev. Ernest Ratley officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3 PM Sunday at the funeral home. The burial will be at Lakeview Memory Gardens on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10 AM.



Mike was born on February 13, 1955 in York County. He was the son of Bobbie Pauline Lawson Gilfillan and the late George William Harris. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Clover.



Mike is survived by his mother, Pauline Gilfillan (Bert Gilfillan), daughter, Ashley Harris (Michael Dean), sisters, Darlene Stone (Brian), Denise Taylor (Robert), Debbie Gibby (Danny), brother, Ricky Harris, brother in law, Van Hilderbrand, grandchildren, Covin Dean, Cambree Dean, 6 nieces and 2 nephews.



In addition to his father, Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Diane Hilderbrand and nephew, Kendall Taylor.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family at Bratton Funeral Home, PO Box 340, York, SC 29745.



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Harris family.

