Mildred "Hope" Deal Ashe, 85, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019.
The funeral will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home with Rev. Olivene Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM at Bratton Funeral Home on Thursday.
Born July 27, 1933, Hope was a daughter of the late Pence and Isabelle Humphries Deal. She was a member of Church of God of Prophecy, and was the widow of J.F. Ashe.
She is survived by her son, Jimmy "Randy" Ashe (Donna), grandchildren, Jennifer Taylor (Jonathan), Trey Nash (Casey), Hope Boyters (Logan), and great grandchildren, Jon Jacob Taylor, Jenna Belle Taylor, Tucker Nash, and Hadley Nash. In addition to her parents and husband, Hope was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Nash, siblings, Jack Deal, Ruth Brandon, Gladys Ramsey, Glee Brandon, Florice Childers, Frances Crocker, and Margarite Childers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 223 S Herlong Ave. #120, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 20, 2019