Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Ashe. View Sign

Mildred "Hope" Deal Ashe, 85, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019.



The funeral will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home with Rev. Olivene Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM at Bratton Funeral Home on Thursday.



Born July 27, 1933, Hope was a daughter of the late Pence and Isabelle Humphries Deal. She was a member of Church of God of Prophecy, and was the widow of J.F. Ashe.



She is survived by her son, Jimmy "Randy" Ashe (Donna), grandchildren, Jennifer Taylor (Jonathan), Trey Nash (Casey), Hope Boyters (Logan), and great grandchildren, Jon Jacob Taylor, Jenna Belle Taylor, Tucker Nash, and Hadley Nash. In addition to her parents and husband, Hope was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Nash, siblings, Jack Deal, Ruth Brandon, Gladys Ramsey, Glee Brandon, Florice Childers, Frances Crocker, and Margarite Childers.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 223 S Herlong Ave. #120, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Ashe family.

Mildred "Hope" Deal Ashe, 85, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019.The funeral will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home with Rev. Olivene Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM at Bratton Funeral Home on Thursday.Born July 27, 1933, Hope was a daughter of the late Pence and Isabelle Humphries Deal. She was a member of Church of God of Prophecy, and was the widow of J.F. Ashe.She is survived by her son, Jimmy "Randy" Ashe (Donna), grandchildren, Jennifer Taylor (Jonathan), Trey Nash (Casey), Hope Boyters (Logan), and great grandchildren, Jon Jacob Taylor, Jenna Belle Taylor, Tucker Nash, and Hadley Nash. In addition to her parents and husband, Hope was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Nash, siblings, Jack Deal, Ruth Brandon, Gladys Ramsey, Glee Brandon, Florice Childers, Frances Crocker, and Margarite Childers.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 223 S Herlong Ave. #120, Rock Hill, SC 29732.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Ashe family. Funeral Home Bratton Funeral Home

1455 Highway 321 North

York , SC 29745

803-684-1880 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close