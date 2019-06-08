Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred (Baker) Garris. View Sign Service Information Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home 26 Underwood Ave. Great Falls , SC 29055 (803)-482-6212 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home 26 Underwood Ave. Great Falls , SC 29055 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Mt. Dearborn United Methodist Church Interment Following Services Greenlawn Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary





Mrs. Garris was born May 10, 1932 in Kershaw County, SC and was a daughter of the late William Clyde Baker and Lottie B. Baker. She was formerly employed as an inspector for Cinderella Knitting Mills in Great Falls and previously worked for Lance Corporation and Package Products in Charlotte, NC. Mrs. Garris was an active member of Mt. Dearborn United Methodist Church and was a faithful member of the Lamplighters Sunday School class. She loved doing crossword puzzles and was an avid fan of Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Mrs. Garris loved to cook and bake cakes for her family and others and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She is survived by three children, Toni G. Tillotson (Bob) of Lugoff, Debbie Garris Jones of Great Falls and Brian K. Garris (Tracy) of Great Falls; eight grandchildren, John, Julie, Jenna, Haley,Tracy, Jagger, Felecia and Justin; 13 great grandchildren, Chapin, Dylan, Olivia, Beth, Tabor, Madison, Megan, Colton, Caitlin, Gavin, Gabby, Raylee and LeAnn; one great-great grandchild, Aurora; two brothers, Bert Baker and Cecil "Pete" Baker both of Great Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Garris was preceded in death by her husband, Joe H. Garris; a grandson, John Tillotson; two sisters, Evelyn Medlin and Gertrude West.



The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Lancaster Convalescent Center for the love and care shown to their mother.



Memorials may be made to Mt. Dearborn UMC, P.O. Box 246, Great Falls, SC 29055 or Greenlawn Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 191, Great Falls, SC 29055.



Online condolences may be made to the family at

