Service Information Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill 314 Spratt Street Fort Mill , SC 29515 (803)-547-7575 Memorial service 2:00 PM Sisk Memorial Baptist Church Visitation Following Services Sisk Memorial Baptist Church

Mrs. Mildred G. Rainey, age 78, passed on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her home in Fort Mill.



The memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Sisk Memorial Baptist Church, with the Rev. Gene Flack officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.



Born in Kannapolis, NC, Mrs. Rainey was a daughter of the late Carl and Myrtle Godfrey. Mrs. Rainey retired from Springs Industries as an executive secretary after 25 years of service. Following her retirement she worked for Hamricks Clothing Store. Mrs. Rainey was widowed by her husband Richard "Bo" Rainey in 2004. She was a past member of Sisk Memorial Baptist Church; she also attended Glen Rock Baptist Church. Mildred adored her family and will be greatly missed. She also loved her dogs, and enjoyed reading, adult coloring books and word puzzles.



Surviving are her son, Randy Hill of Fort Mill; her daughters, Annette Oliver of Fort Mill, Beth Matthews (Louie) of Indian Land, Shelly Gouge (Jon) of Catawba, and Terrie Rainey of Fort Mill; her brother, Terry Godfrey (Kathy) of Rock Hill; her sister, Shirley Broom (Dink) of Fort Mill; special friend, Betty Munn; 9 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren (and one more expected), and many nephews and nieces. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Rainey, was preceded in death by her son Gene Rainey, her brother Melvin Godfrey, her sister Carol Godfrey Hood and grandson, Adam Matthews.



Memorials may be made to York County Humane Society, 8177 Regent Pkwy, Fort Mill, SC 29715.

