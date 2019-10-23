Mrs. Mildred Hyatt Ervin, 88, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Mrs. Ervin was born in Jonesville, SC and the daughter of the late Johnnie Lee and Myrtle Hyatt. She was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church and a home maker. Mrs. Ervin retired from Rock Hill National Bank as a consumer loan supervisor. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ervin was preceded in death by her husband. John Thomas Ervin.
Services for Mrs. Ervin will be held 11:00 am, Friday, October 25, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Karen Starr officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ervin is survived by her son, John Thomas Ervin of Rock Hill; her daughter, Lisa Ervin Gatlin and Keith Anderson, Jr. of Statesville, NC; and her two grandchildren.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald on Oct. 23, 2019