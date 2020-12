Or Copy this URL to Share

Mildred Land

February 28, 1942 - December 26, 2020

Chester, South Carolina - Mildred Gallman Land 78, of 997 Holmes Road, Chester, SC passed away on Saturday November 28, 2020 at her home. Funeral service will be held on Thursday December 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Browns Chapel AME Zion Church, with Rev. Dr. Otha L. Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing 2-7 pm on Wednesday at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery Street, Chester, SC.





