Millard H. Floyd, Sr.
November 29, 1925 - November 25, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Millard Harrison "M.H." Floyd Sr transitioned peacefully into God's presence around 4:40pm on Wednesday November 25th - 4 days prior to his 95th birthday. Originally from the Effingham SC area, Mr. Floyd grew up on a tobacco farm and although he only had an 8th grade education, he owned and operated M.H. Floyd Tree & Shrub Service in Rock Hill for over 65 years. At its' peak, his company employed dozens, some multi-generational and partnered with cities and utility companies such as the City of Rock Hill, Rock Hill Telephone Company (currently Comporium), Chester and Lancaster Telephone to keep power and phone services flowing to their customers. For more than 50 years, the City of Rock Hill entrusted him to maintain the trees in beautiful Glencairn Gardens.
Although he owned the company, he absolutely loved his work and was often the one running the chainsaws and, even into his sixties, climbing the trees himself to prove he could still do it. His philosophy was "people don't quit doing things they enjoy because they get old, they get old because they quit doing the things they enjoy". His children never heard him say "I am too old to ____" nor would he ever admit that he was "tired". His work ethic was an inspiration to everyone around him, and if there is a dead tree in heaven, you can rest assured, he is taking it down.
Mr. Floyd was married twice. His first marriage of 30 years was to Betty Morton Floyd who passed away on March 23, 2020. Surviving from that marriage are six children - Donnie Grubb (Will), Judy Teal (Lee), Dean Hamilton, Millard H. "Chick" Floyd Jr. (Suzanne) and Willie Floyd (Theresa). From his first marriage, he has 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his daughter Faye Jean Floyd. His second marriage of 38 years was to Amber Sisk Floyd who passed away August 22, 2020. Surviving from that marriage are two grandchildren.
His entire family is grateful for the 95 years we had him, for the advice, wisdom and closeness we shared with him and that, when God called him home, it was quick, peaceful and without suffering. We know where he is and are certain, we will see him again.
Due to the pandemic, there will only be a graveside service at Grandview Memorial Cemetery Services on Monday November 30th at 3:00pm. Mr. Lee Teal will be officiating.
On behalf of the family, we thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this time.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net