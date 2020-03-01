Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Millie Saye. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home (Gervais) 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (713)-522-5141 Send Flowers Obituary

Millie Saye passed away in her sleep on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Millie was born Mildred Jane Ferguson on December 10, 1926 in Gastonia, NC to Eunice Warlick and William Brown Ferguson. Originally from Rock Hill and a 1944 graduate of Rock Hill High School, Millie was recently a resident of Presbyterian Community in Lexington, SC.



Millie attended Winthrop Training School and worked as a secretary at Celanese from 1946-1954. There she met Jim Saye of Rodman, SC. In 1950, she married Jim and on their first wedding anniversary, they moved to their forever home on Sherwood Circle in Rock Hill. They were married for 63 years until Jim's passing in 2013.



Millie and Jim have three daughters, Dr. Nan Saye of Rodman, Susan Saye Chappell (Mark) of Columbia and Rebecca Jo Saye Williams (Mitch) of Blythewood. After staying home for many years and being the "best" homeroom mom at Oakdale Elementary School, Millie returned to the work world as the Assistant Librarian at Castle Heights Junior High School from 1974-1979. After leaving the school, she worked in sales at The Cobbler's Bench for eight years.



Millie was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill, South Carolina where she was the Secretary-Treasurer of the Women of the Church for 22 years. She was a member of the Rock Hill Women's Club and the Pine Lakes Garden Club. She was an avid bridge player with her group "the NERDS."



The family wants to thank Lutheran Hospice for their outstanding care during the past months, especially to Skye for her tender care on a daily basis. We also want to thank our extended family for all their support, love and prayers. A special thank you to our cousin, Rose Cox, for her weeks sitting with Millie while our family grew by one!



In addition to her daughters, Millie leaves six grandchildren: Hollis (James) Infanzon, Mark (Lane) Chappell, Jamie (Maggie) Chappell, Liza (Ross) Marley, Caleb (Jessica) Williams and Bekah Williams. She also leaves three new great-grandchildren, who lit up her world at the mention of their names: John Saye Infanzon, Mary Gardner Chappell and Griffin Sentel Marley.



A celebration of life will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fishing Creek Presbyterian Church, 3087 Fishing Creek Church Road, Chester, South Carolina.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her memory to your choice of charities. Memories may be shared at

Millie Saye passed away in her sleep on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Millie was born Mildred Jane Ferguson on December 10, 1926 in Gastonia, NC to Eunice Warlick and William Brown Ferguson. Originally from Rock Hill and a 1944 graduate of Rock Hill High School, Millie was recently a resident of Presbyterian Community in Lexington, SC.Millie attended Winthrop Training School and worked as a secretary at Celanese from 1946-1954. There she met Jim Saye of Rodman, SC. In 1950, she married Jim and on their first wedding anniversary, they moved to their forever home on Sherwood Circle in Rock Hill. They were married for 63 years until Jim's passing in 2013.Millie and Jim have three daughters, Dr. Nan Saye of Rodman, Susan Saye Chappell (Mark) of Columbia and Rebecca Jo Saye Williams (Mitch) of Blythewood. After staying home for many years and being the "best" homeroom mom at Oakdale Elementary School, Millie returned to the work world as the Assistant Librarian at Castle Heights Junior High School from 1974-1979. After leaving the school, she worked in sales at The Cobbler's Bench for eight years.Millie was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill, South Carolina where she was the Secretary-Treasurer of the Women of the Church for 22 years. She was a member of the Rock Hill Women's Club and the Pine Lakes Garden Club. She was an avid bridge player with her group "the NERDS."The family wants to thank Lutheran Hospice for their outstanding care during the past months, especially to Skye for her tender care on a daily basis. We also want to thank our extended family for all their support, love and prayers. A special thank you to our cousin, Rose Cox, for her weeks sitting with Millie while our family grew by one!In addition to her daughters, Millie leaves six grandchildren: Hollis (James) Infanzon, Mark (Lane) Chappell, Jamie (Maggie) Chappell, Liza (Ross) Marley, Caleb (Jessica) Williams and Bekah Williams. She also leaves three new great-grandchildren, who lit up her world at the mention of their names: John Saye Infanzon, Mary Gardner Chappell and Griffin Sentel Marley.A celebration of life will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fishing Creek Presbyterian Church, 3087 Fishing Creek Church Road, Chester, South Carolina.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her memory to your choice of charities. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The Herald on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close